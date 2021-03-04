MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGNX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.82.

MGNX opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $703,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

