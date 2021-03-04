Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,312. The stock has a market cap of $635.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

