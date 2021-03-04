MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $7.90 on Major Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for $7.90 or 0.00015923 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.93 million and $770,021.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.46 or 0.00478662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00072676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00495101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053717 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,998,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,130,700 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

MahaDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

