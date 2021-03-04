Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

