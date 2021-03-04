Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their na rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MFC. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 target price (up from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.59.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$26.10 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$26.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

