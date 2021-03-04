Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,487,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 139,284 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 602,616 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.