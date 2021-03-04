Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Acquires £147.21 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £147.21 ($192.33).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jack Clarke bought 20 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 755 ($9.86) per share, with a total value of £151 ($197.28).

Shares of LON MSLH traded down GBX 6.74 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 696.26 ($9.10). The company had a trading volume of 270,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 663.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 689.95. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSLH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

