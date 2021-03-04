Marten Transport, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

