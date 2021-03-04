Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

