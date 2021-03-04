Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 24.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 27.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 21.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.60. 99,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,965. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.22 and a 200 day moving average of $336.13. The firm has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

