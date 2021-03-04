Matthew Dunnigan Sells 27,115 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Dunnigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80.

NYSE:QSR opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $64.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,853,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after buying an additional 236,382 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after buying an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

