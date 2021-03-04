Maureen B. Short Sells 4,450 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 224,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

