McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.