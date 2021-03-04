MDU Resources Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the typical daily volume of 276 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 417.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $1,761,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.62. 52,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,214. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

