Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Down 63.7% in February

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the January 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Medical Facilities stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

