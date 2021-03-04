Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) versus BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Head-To-Head Analysis

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and Medley Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group $819.50 million 1.84 $223.90 million $1.77 10.68 Medley Management $48.84 million 0.10 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medley Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrightSphere Investment Group and Medley Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Medley Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given BrightSphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSphere Investment Group is more favorable than Medley Management.

Volatility & Risk

BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medley Management has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Medley Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and Medley Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group 20.95% 80.30% 10.42% Medley Management -13.19% N/A -17.43%

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Medley Management on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

