Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

