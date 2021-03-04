Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,037.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $135.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $139.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

