Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in RingCentral by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $337.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.06 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total value of $216,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,288,842.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,527,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

