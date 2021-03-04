Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,856 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.