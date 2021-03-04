Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,248 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $387.77 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.70 and its 200 day moving average is $381.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

