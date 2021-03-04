MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Tops $593,700.75 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $593,700.75 and $911.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00473868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00083890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00487065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052063 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

