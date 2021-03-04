MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.45

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 2159482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.75 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

