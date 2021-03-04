Melissa Heidman Sells 6,201 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.