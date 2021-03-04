Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of MERC opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

