Meridian Management Co. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Management Co. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,296,121. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

