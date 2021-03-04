Meridian Management Co. Sells 50 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,195 shares of company stock valued at $45,945,635 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock traded down $11.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.90. 32,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

