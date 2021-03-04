Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

