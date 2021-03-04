Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 682,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

