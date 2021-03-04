Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,271 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,836 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,496 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.12. 40,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $166.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.