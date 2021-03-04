Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.50. 109,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

