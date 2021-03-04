Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter.

TAN stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,137. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

