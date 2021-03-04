Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 325,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,447 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,244.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 135,452 shares in the last quarter.

FPXI traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.08. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

