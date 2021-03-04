Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 65,057 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 85,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,541. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

