Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.79 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and $518,325.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.59 or 0.03179733 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00022646 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,929,608 coins and its circulating supply is 79,512,215 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.