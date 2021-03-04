Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.9 million.

Shares of MEI opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

