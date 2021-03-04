Metronome Price Tops $2.34 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Metronome has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and approximately $95,941.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00487142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00073757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00078388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00488839 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,831,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,497,680 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

