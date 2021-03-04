MFS High Yield Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

