Michael A. Smith Sells 2,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $489.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 72.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

