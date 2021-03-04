Michael L. Hansen Sells 6,157 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $513.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Waterstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 292,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,589,000 after buying an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

