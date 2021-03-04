Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.70 and last traded at $140.09. 2,532,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,282,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.37.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,148,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

