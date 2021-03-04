Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,203,265,000 after buying an additional 1,026,766 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.32 and its 200 day moving average is $219.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

