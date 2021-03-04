Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 394 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,006,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.58. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,676. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $382.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.12.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.