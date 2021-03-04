Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 684,564 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

