Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 288,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,649,476. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

