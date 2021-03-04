Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.06 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $61.87 on Thursday, hitting $1,158.43. 38,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,097.06. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.27, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

