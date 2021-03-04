Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

CL stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 91,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,254. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

