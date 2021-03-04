Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 9%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 898,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 847,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $249.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Milestone Scientific news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00. Also, CEO Leonard Osser sold 59,668 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $134,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,208 shares of company stock worth $929,293. 27.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

