Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Mimecast worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,600 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

MIME stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.63, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

