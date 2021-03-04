Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $57,730.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00055393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.26 or 0.00750697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00031626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,552,196 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

